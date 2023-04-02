'I have gone through it': Narayana Murthy on how leadership can make one feel lonely at the top

Leadership makes one feel completely lonely at the top, said Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy adding that it involves doing the correct thing and boosting the confidence of hundreds and thousands of people who look up to you for guidance.

While addressing an audience after unveiling a book titled 'I Did What I Had to Do', a biography of industrialist Madan Mohanka authored by Anjana Dutt said, "As they say, leadership feels completely lonely at the top. I've been through that, and I can feel it in both Madan (Mohanka) and now of course Mehul (Mohanka's son) when I heard from Madan yesterday that leadership is very, very lonely.”

Madan Mohanka created Tega Industries Limited in 1976 and currently serves as its Chairman and Executive Director. Mehul, his son, is the company's Managing Director and Group CEO.

"Leadership is also about doing the right thing. It is about raising the confidence of hundreds and thousands of people who look up to you for guidance, people who are lost in concerns and worries about what will happen to my children, what will happen to their education, what will happen to my parents' health, how will I pay the rent of my house next month," Murthy said.

Murthy believes it is the job of leaders to instil trust in these thousands of people. Speaking of Mohanka's biography, Murthy said the industrialist "went into the deepest depths of melancholy and scaled the highest mountains of joy."

He described the work as "basically about how a man did what he had to do." "And I think it is a very apt title because mostly for outside the arena, they just do not understand why when you take a certain decision," he said.

Murthy explained the book as "the story of how one man led thousands of people by giving them confidence, assuring them of the rainbow and magnificent mountains, and saying let's move towards that."

"I know the path is difficult, I know it's not easy to climb, I know I will go higher and higher as we find, but step after step it becomes more and more difficult to breathe. But that's how you reach the pinnacle. And therefore I am very happy that this book does all of that and much more," he said.

Also Read: Former US President Donald Trump secures over $4 million in 24 hours after indictment