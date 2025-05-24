'I left the richest country in world for this...': Qatari's India hustle post sparks backlash

A 17-year-old Qatari entrepreneur’s praise for India’s hustle culture has ignited a firestorm online, with critics accusing him of patronizing commentary and tone-deaf comparisons to his Gulf upbringing.

Mohammad Jueitem, who calls himself an “international entrepreneur,” posted a video explaining why he left “the richest country in the world” to live in India. The clip was meant as a tribute to India’s energy and work ethic — but many viewers didn’t take it that way.

“I left the richest country in the world to live here in India,” Jueitem says in the video, noting that while life in Qatar is “comfortable and predictable,” India is driven by relentless ambition. “Everyone is working tirelessly… This is persistence, passion, and discipline,” he adds.

His comments, however, quickly drew sharp responses. “No one’s begging you to stay,” one user snapped. “Bro, focus. You came here to make money, not a documentary.” Others accused Jueitem of exploiting Indian conditions for content. “This content was made to degrade India,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Oh after white saviours we have Arab saviours. Cool.”

One particularly pointed response read, “India is more comfortable for you because of white privilege,” drawing attention to perceptions of foreign privilege and selective admiration.

Despite the backlash, Jueitem remains upbeat in his message, stating that he and his team are working on a venture called “COSMOS,” which he believes has “a lot of room for growth” and aims to “leave an impact.”

The polarizing response reflects broader tensions around how foreigners frame their experiences in India — and the thin line between admiration and appropriation.