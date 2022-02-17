I respect your views but hope you change your mind: Poonawalla to Novak Djokovic

Serum Institute of India boss Adar Poonawalla responded to ace tennis player Novak Djokovic's recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine and said that while he respects the latter's views on the vaccine, he hopes Djokovic would "change his mind."

"I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind. In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam," Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

Poonawalla, along with this tweet, also shared a video of him playing tennis.

I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind. In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam.☺️ pic.twitter.com/89kW3MWdVt — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 17, 2022



Recently Djokovic had in an interview said that he is ready to face the consequences of not getting vaccinated.

"I was never against vaccination," the Grand Slam-winner told BBC.

"But I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body," he added, saying that he had taken vaccines as a child.



In January, Djokovic was deported from Australia and was barred from playing in the Australian Open for not meeting Australia's strict COVID-19 vaccination rules.



Djokovic was granted an exemption to Australia's strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and the tournament organiser in order to play in the Australian Open based on documents he supplied showing he recently had COVID-19.



But in the end, Australian authorities revoked Djokovic's visa, saying that his presence could stir up anti-vaccine sentiment in the country and that kicking him out was necessary to keep Australians safe. He was deported a day before the tournament started in Melbourne. The Australian Open was eventually won by Djokovic's long-time rival, the Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal.

