I-T dept conducts searches at Omaxe group in several cities: Report

The Income-Tax department on Monday is known to be conducting searches at real estate developer Omaxe Group. Several premises of Omaxe Group are covered in the search. Searches are going on at Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Post this news Omaxe Group shares were trading 2.27 per cent lower at Rs 86.20 apiece on BSE around noon.

(More details to follow)

