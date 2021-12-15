IAF chopper crash's lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh passes away

Indian Air Force (IAF)'s decorated warrior Group Captain Varun Singh died at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others on December 8.

"The IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," said Air Force in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while leading the nation in mourning his death, said "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

On December 8, 2021, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 others were flying from Sulur Air Base to Wellington when their Mi17V5 Air Force chopper crashed in the hills seven minutes before landing. The cause of the crash is still being investigated by a top-level inquiry.

Singh had suffered severe burns and was being treated at a Bengaluru military hospital after he was moved from Tamil Nadu's Wellington. According to the officials, Varun Singh had been on life support.

During his time at the hospital, there had been a deluge of wishes and messages for the Shaurya Chakra award-winning officer as he was the only one to be pulled out alive after the helicopter crash.

The Air Force officer Varun Singh had received the Shaurya Chakra in August for his courage in handling a Tejas fighter after it was hit by a snag and he managed to land it safely.