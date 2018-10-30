IBPS PO Preliminary Result 2018 to be announced soon; check results on ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will soon announce the results of the 2018 preliminary examination conducted for the selection of Probationary Officer. An earlier report had indicated that the results would be out on October 30. However, the new expected date for the declaration of the results is October 31, reports suggest.

Once the results are declared, applicants need to visit the official website of The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection- ibps.in for detailed information. The date of the announcement of the results has not been made official yet and the candidates may need to keep refreshing the official page for updates.

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2018:

1. Log onto the official website; ibps.in

2. Click on the mentioned link to view the result of CRP PO Preliminary examinations 2018

3. Enter all the requested details

4. Take a printout of the results for future reference.

Next step for the applicants who pass the preliminary examination will be to appear for the IBPS PO mains 2018 that will take place on November 18, 2018. The mains exam result will be out in December 2018. Applicants who clear the mains exam will be called for the final Interview. The final interview process is a critical step in the process as the cumulative score of both mains and interview are used for the final selection. Applicants who qualify the final round will be selected for the role.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)