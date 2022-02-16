ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 prize money doubles

The prize money for the winner of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will be higher by $1.32 million, double the amount compared to the 2017 edition in England.



The overall prize money has been increased by 75 per cent. Now the eight teams will be awarded a share of $3.5 million, which is $1.5 million more than the previous edition, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).



The runners-up will be awarded $600,000, which is $270,000 more than what India received in 2017 for finishing as runners-up to England at Lord's.



The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held across six venues in New Zealand from March 4 onwards.



The two losing semifinalists will earn $300,000 each while the four teams who exit at the group stages will be awarded $70,000, up from the $30,000 prize.



Every group stage win will also earn the teams a reward of $25,000 per victory from a total of $700,000.



There has been an increase in the prize money during the Women's Cricket World Cup for consecutive editions. The prize money hike between the 2013 and the 2017 editions was 10-fold, from $200,000 to $2 million.



After beating India by nine runs, England took home $660,000 to claim their fourth title in the previous edition.



The matches will be played across six venues, with the tournament opener taking place between hosts New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The final will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.