ICICI Bank launches 'Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag'; Here's how to avail benefits

ICICI Bank today has become the first bank to collaborate with Amazon Pay for the issuance of FASTag. The bank announced that its association with Amazon Pay for the issuance of ‘Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag’ would enable users to order, track and recharge conveniently and in a digital manner.

Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank, while commenting on the partnership, said, “Our partnership with Amazon Pay is built around the common ambition of delivering customer-centric digital experiences, facilitate increased digital adoption of FASTag in the ecosystem and offer the best value to our customers.”

FASTag is a device that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making payments without stopping at National Highway tolls. FASTag is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables its user to make the toll payments directly from the linked prepaid or savings/current account.

“The ‘Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag’ will help in enabling seamless movements across parking areas and National Highway toll plazas, thereby providing convenience to all the users of Amazon Pay, even if they are not customers of ICICI Bank. This is another step in our quest of providing financial and digital-based solutions, along with facilitating a holistic experience to our customers. We believe that our latest tie-up with Amazon Pay will go a long way in making FASTag available in a convenient, digital and frictionless way,” added Roy.

This partnership helps users to purchase and recharge FASTag online, rather than visiting toll plazas.

Gaurav Arora, Director & Head, Everyday Use Cases, Amazon Pay, said, “Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag offers a safe & contactless payment solution, reduces cash dependency and enables a seamless travel experience for customers.”

In addition to this, there’s also a launch offer through which users can earn a fee waiver of Rs 100 for applying till March 31, 2022. Amazon Prime members can also earn a benefit of 1 per cent cashback, with an upper limit set to Rs 1500 per month, on toll transactions.

Here’s how to avail Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag: