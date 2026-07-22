'If any problems arise, let me know': Employee claims manager asked him to prioritise NEET protest over morning meetings

As protests continue over the alleged NEET paper leak, a corporate employee's account of being encouraged by his boss to join the demonstration has sparked reactions online

Amid videos of clashes, detentions and emotional appeals emerging from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, one participant has caught the internet's attention for an unexpected reason — he claims his boss encouraged him to attend the protest.

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The employee, who described himself as a daily-wage worker, said his co-founder personally checked on him before the protest and even suggested postponing work commitments so he could participate.

"I’m a daily-wage worker. If something wrong does not happen with me, I will be leaving for my office after the protest. My boss specifically asked me at midnight if I was going to the protest. I told that I had a morning meeting, so he told me to post the videos for the evening. If any problems arise, let me know. He is my co-founder," the man said in a video from the protest site.

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The clip quickly went viral, with several social media users praising the employee's manager and discussing workplace flexibility during moments of public participation and activism.

The viral video comes as the CJP-led agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak enters another day in Delhi. Since Monday, social media has been flooded with videos from Jantar Mantar, including clips of protesters alleging mistreatment by authorities and footage of confrontations between demonstrators and security personnel.

The protests are being held to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversy.

Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav detained during protest

The agitation also received support from opposition leaders on Tuesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Delhi Police while leading a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the NEET issue and police action against protesting students.

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Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders staged a sit-in near the Prime Minister's residence, demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak and seeking the resignation of the Education Minister.