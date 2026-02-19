‘If i can survive dinner with my in-laws…’ : Watch Rishi Sunak's viral quip at AI Impact Summit 2026

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought a moment of levity to proceedings at the AI Impact Summit 2026, using humour and a family anecdote to bridge the perceived divide between political leaders and technologists.

Speaking to an audience of policymakers, entrepreneurs and engineers in New Delhi, Sunak acknowledged the scepticism he once faced about whether someone without a STEM background could comfortably engage with the technology community.

“There was some scepticism about whether you can bring politicians, leaders and entrepreneurs together and whether they understand each other,” he said, recounting how even his own advisers had expressed concern about placing him in rooms filled with top engineers and innovators.

Sunak said he reassured them by pointing to his extended family’s deep roots in science and technology. His wife’s uncle, he noted, is an astrophysics professor at California Institute of Technology, while his brother-in-law holds a PhD in computer science.

The punchline, however, centred on his father-in-law, N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys and one of India’s most influential technology pioneers. Sunak, who is married to Akshata Murty, quipped: “If I can survive family dinner with my in-laws, I can survive the summit.”

The remark drew laughter from the audience and quickly circulated on social media, offering a lighter counterpoint to otherwise weighty discussions on AI governance, infrastructure and global competition.

Gathering of global AI leadership

The five-day Summit, held from February 16 to 20, convened leading voices shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Among the prominent speakers were Sam Altman of OpenAI, Sundar Pichai of Google, Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, and Dario Amodei of Anthropic.

Indian industry was represented by leaders such as Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Rishad Premji of Wipro, and Vishal Sikka of Vianai.

The event also drew participation from global political figures including Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, and António Guterres, alongside representatives from major technology firms such as Microsoft and Adobe.

While the Cummit focused on complex themes — ranging from responsible AI development to cross-border regulatory alignment — Sunak’s anecdote underscored a recurring message: collaboration across disciplines is essential to shaping AI’s future.