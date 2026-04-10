'If this is a flex...': Netizens irked after founder fires employee over WhatsApp

A LinkedIn post by a startup founder has triggered a heated debate online after he shared a screenshot of firing an employee over WhatsApp, alongside a strong defence of his "no-notice period" policy.

The now-viral post included a chat where the employee informed the founder that he would not be able to attend an event but was available to support remotely. Minutes later, the founder replied, "You're fired. Take today as the last day."

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Sharing the screenshot, the founder wrote, "I strongly believe in no-notice period policy. Notice period is theatre. A waste of time."

He went on to outline what he believes startups need, listing traits such as "people who take ownership," "people founders can depend upon," and those who "can 'make it happen'."

In a line that drew sharp reactions, he added, "Skills have taken the last seat now. Nobody gives a dime for skills. They're commoditized."

The post quickly gained traction, with many users criticising the tone and decision-making behind the firing. One user wrote, "Woah! Ruthlessly toxic."

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Another comment read, "Accountability seems to be one-way traffic here. Employees get judged, founders get justified."

The founder's remark on skills being less important than mindset also sparked criticism.

One user wrote, "Ah yes, what an inspiring take! 'skills have taken a back seat.' Exactly what anyone wants to hear. Why bother building expertise when you can just be on-call 24/7, shape-shifting to every founder's whim, and calling it dedication? Clearly, the real benchmark now is how well you can function like a machine, but guess what - the only thing built for nonstop availability is AI, not people."

Others took a more sarcastic tone, with one comment reading, "Is that why there are only 2 people listed in your company?"

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Several others also raised concerns about the message the post sends about leadership and workplace culture.

One user wrote, "If this is a flex, it's a red flag. Decisions without context don't signal high standards. They signal unpredictability."

Another added, "A founder asking for ownership while offering zero stability or grace is asking for commitment without accountability."

A third comment questioned the intent behind sharing the incident, saying, "I keep wondering what's the point of posting your lack of capacity of hiring and managing."