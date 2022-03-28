If you miss the last due date, you might not get income tax refund. Here's why

The last date for filing your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-2021 was December 31, 2021. But if you missed filing the return then Income Tax Department allows you a three-month window till March 31, 2022. But there are many who might be still struggling with their paperwork and wondering what happens if they miss another due date. This time to file the belated return. Will it lead to a penalty or interest payment?

To put it simply, March 31, 2022 is the last chance to voluntarily file the belated ITR for AY 2021-22.

“If you miss the due date for filing the belated return, you lose the opportunity to voluntarily file ITR and ITR can be filed only in case of scrutiny initiated by the tax department,” said Neeraj Agarwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.



What happens if the refund is due? If you have a refund due, such refund may be lost on account of non-filing of the income tax return. An additional consequence of non-filing return arises when it is established that income has been underreported by the assessee.

“In such situation, the income tax department has the power to levy penalty under 270A on account of under-reporting of income which would be equivalent to 50 per cent of the tax avoided by the taxpayer by way of non-filing of return. The authority can also initiate prosecution under section 276CC with respect to the defaulting taxpayer wherein he may be subjected to rigorous imprisonment for a term, ranging from minimum 3 months to two years along with fine, depending on the amount of tax not reported,” argued Agarwala.

The due date of filing ITR was extended twice from the original deadline of July 31 to September 30, and then to December 31. In case you file the ITR before March 31, then there would be a penalty of Rs 5,000 if income is more than Rs 5 lakh and a penalty of Rs 1,000 if income is less than Rs 5 lakh.