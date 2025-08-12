IGP ships 1.6 million rakhis to 104 countries, records 3x growth in Raksha Bandhan orders

IGP, a global direct-to-consumer multi-category gifting platform, reported record-breaking sales during Raksha Bandhan 2025, driven by its ‘Rakhi Wali Feeling’ campaign. The company shipped over 1.6 million rakhis to 104 countries, stating that if placed end-to-end, the total length would exceed 470 kilometres, roughly the distance from London to Paris.

Advertisement

The platform highlighted its long-standing collaboration with more than 10,000 women artisans, who design and craft intricate rakhis throughout the year. IGP said these rakhis, often incorporating traditional Meenakari and Kundan designs, also appeal as wearable art pieces.

According to the company, some categories grew up to 30% year-on-year, with over 335,000 messages exchanged on its platform and a rise in premium artisanal rakhis being purchased. Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore recorded the highest number of orders among metros, while Ahmedabad led Tier 1 cities. Dehradun, Surat and Vijayawada saw the most growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 segments, with smaller cities such as Jalandhar, Jamshedpur, Karnal, Jabalpur and Udaipur also reporting a spike in demand.

Internationally, the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates accounted for the most orders. The US recorded a 5% year-on-year increase in average order value. The Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhi category saw notable growth, reflecting a trend towards including more family members in the celebration.

Advertisement

Alongside rakhis, IGP delivered 50 tonnes of traditional Indian sweets, with Kaju Katli as the top choice, and 30 tonnes of dry fruits. The company also catered to overseas customers with products such as baklava.

In the final two days before Raksha Bandhan, 6.5% of total orders were placed, with a corresponding rise in express and same-day deliveries. The platform’s analytics indicated that 90% of orders were placed by women, despite industry data suggesting that around a third of online shoppers were men. Around 75% of IGP’s customers were repeat buyers.

Designer rakhis remained a strong category, while personalised hampers and luxury return gifts gained traction. The company also reported a 10% increase in return gifts purchased by brothers.

Advertisement

Tarun Joshi, Founder and CEO of IGP, said: “This Raksha Bandhan, we saw a 3X growth in overall orders and a marked shift in consumer preferences. Personalised hampers and return gifts saw the highest spike, reinforcing the ongoing move toward more thoughtful, curated gifting.”