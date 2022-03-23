IIM-A's Centre for Digital Transformation establishes consortium for retail tech

Working towards sharing deep knowledge, research, and setting up industry best practices for better collaboration amongst retail tech players in the country, the Centre for Digital Transformation at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has set up a Retail Tech Consortium. E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has joined as a principal partner for the inaugural year of the consortium. The idea of the consortium is to collaborate with several retail and technology organisations in India.

As the retail sector has undergone massive adaptation in the last two years of the pandemic, Digitalisation of retail has happened at a fast pace and has impacted both online and traditional retailers. This consortium will act as a strategic bridge linking retail brands, technology partners, and academia and bring forth cutting edge consumer research and innovations in the area.

Professor Pankaj Setia, Chairperson of the Centre for Digital Transformation at IIMA said, “Through this collaboration, we aim to initiate cutting edge research on issues the retail sector is facing, gather insights and facilitate knowledge sharing to help retailers across the industry come up to speed with the current demands. We identify this as an urgent need as retailers need to quickly react to the constantly changing preferences of customers and the advent of new technological innovations. Managing inventory, labour shortages, supply chain logistics, and adhering to sustainable practices are a few other challenges that most online sellers are facing. The Centre for Digital Transformation will create and share insights gathered through research that can enable the development of solutions by partners across the board.”

Some of the activities that the consortium will undertake include nationwide consumer surveys, development of case studies, the conduct of field experiments and research studies, retail tech webinars, conferences and more.

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, said, “The modern retail ecosystem in India has accelerated at an unprecedented speed over the past several years driven by rapid digital adoption. With fast-changing consumer preferences and needs, the only way for brands to thrive in this dynamic market is to capitalise on the power of technology. Through our collaboration with IIMA and insights gathered from the consumer survey, we intend to identify opportunities and create forums for knowledge sharing, research and training that will help transform the retail ecosystem to drive greater value for Kiranas, retailers and customers.”

The Centre for Digital Transformation at IIMA was inaugurated last year and focuses on activities that enhance an understanding of the digital ecosystem and catalyse leadership, as it leverages its expertise in research and development to provide thought leadership for digital transformation.