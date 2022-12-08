IIT-Delhi placements: 50 students get job offers worth over Rs 1 crore on Day One

The placement season of 2022-23 has showered Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi students with heavy pay packages, with 50 students getting offers worth more than Rs 1 crore in a single day.

“Over 50 students have been offered domestic packages with CTC of more than Rs 1 crore on Day One,” the IIT-Delhi Placement committee said.

A total of 650 full-time job offers were made on day one, out of which around 550 were unique job selections, including over 250 pre-placement offers (PPOs).

Not just domestic companies, but even international companies attended the placement session to hire engineering graduates from IIT-Delhi. 20 students bagged international job offers. They have offers to work from Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States.

The placement committee noted that the current session is better than the previous one in terms of the number of offers. “The current session witnessed an increase of 20 per cent in the number of job offers received from the 2022-23 session,” the placement committee noted.

Companies like American Express, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, Enphase Solar Energy, Intel, Praxis Global Alliance, and others are big name companies that made offers in the current placement session.

The interviews were conducted in person as well as virtually. Virtual interviews have become more frequent post pandemic, a member of the placement committee explained.