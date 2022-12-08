IIT-Kanpur placements 2022: 918 students secure jobs, highest domestic offer of Rs 1.9 cr

Students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, one of India’s most prestigious engineering colleges, have bagged big-ticket job offers from companies across the world.

The IIT-Kanpur placement committee noted that, “The highest package so far this year for domestic is Rs. 1.9 crore, while there are a good number of packages from international recruiters as well. In all, 33 offers above Rs 1 crore have been received.”

Rs 1.9-crore highest domestic offer is much more than what the premium college saw in 2021. Last year, the highest domestic package at the end of Phase I of placement season 2021-22 was Rs 1.2 crore.

Moreover, 918 students have secured jobs through campus placement and PPOs (pre-placement offers) by day 5 of the placement rounds.

On annual basis, the pre-placement offers in 2022 have also been better at IIT-Kanpur. 207 students received PPOs from national and international companies, roughly 33 per cent higher than the placement session of 2021-22.

Moreover, the 2022-23 placement session is faring better in terms of international offers. So far, a total of 74 international offers have been made to IIT-Kanpur students in this session, as compared to 47 international offers received during the 2021-2022 session.

This season, IIT-Kanpur has pulled in top recruiters like Rakuten, Intel, Capital One, Google, Barclays, Citi Bank, Wells Fargo, Airbus, SLB, Texas Instruments, WorldQuant, Qualcomm, EXL, HSBC, Jio Platforms, Axis Bank, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Square Point Capital, among others.