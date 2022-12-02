IIT Kharagpur Placements 2022-23: 760 offers made on Day 1, Rs 2.6 crore highest international offer

Final-year students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have received over 760 offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 16 international offers. At the end of Day 1 in Kharagpur, the highest package for an international offer is more than Rs 2.6 crore, the premium engineering college said.

The placement session 2022-23 (Phase-I) at IIT Kharagpur, which began on December 1, 2022, excelled in both the hybrid and physical modes, thanks to the enthusiastic support of both students and employers, said IIT-K.

The placement process involved 34 companies, including Apple, Airbus, Alphagrep, Capital One, EXL Services, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, Rubrik, Square Point, and others.

The students had access to more than 70 job profiles on the first day of the placement session. Students at IIT Kharagpur could choose from a variety of positions in software, analytics, finance, technology, consulting, and core.

IIT Kharagpur has received more than 800 internship offers this year. More than 140 companies from a range of industries, including software, analytics, consulting, finance, and banking, applied to the IIT KGP internship selection process this year, indicating a promising start to the following season.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay Placements 2022 started placements on Friday. On the first day of the IIT Bombay placement drive, 250 job offers were made, with over 175 of them being accepted. As many as 46 companies conducted in-person or online interviews with the students. Phase 1 of IIT Bombay placement will continue until December 15, 2022. According to the most recent official update, more than 300 companies are expected to participate in the drive.

"The placement drive at the institute has started on a positive note with around 300 pre-placement offers of which 194 were accepted. On the first day of placements, IIT Bombay had 46 companies interviewing candidates either online or in person. Of the 250 job offers on Day 1, more than 175 were accepted,” the institute said in a press note.

IIT Bombay students were hired by organisations such as Accenture Solutions, Airbus India, Microsoft India, Morgan Stanley, McKinsey, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Shell India, Texas Instruments, Tata Steel, etc. on the first day of placements.