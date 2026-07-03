‘I’m an Artist, not a politician’: Diljit Dosanjh distances himself from CJP protest

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has distanced himself from the ongoing protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, saying he does not wish to be drawn into political matters and prefers to focus on his work as an artist.

Addressing the issue during an Instagram Live session, Dosanjh responded to a fan who asked for his views on the protest. Making his position clear, he said, “Bro, I’m an artist. I’m not a politician. Please keep me away from all this.”

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The actor added that he was not fully aware of the developments surrounding the protest and did not consider it appropriate to comment without having complete information.

“I don't know much about what is happening. I don't want to speak on something I don't fully understand,” he said, urging people not to involve him in political debates.

During the interaction, Dosanjh also reflected on life’s challenges, saying that difficulties are a part of life and people should maintain patience and faith. Quoting from the Guru Granth Sahib, he encouraged viewers to stay grounded rather than get consumed by worldly conflicts.

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“Life cannot always be according to our wishes. We should have patience and keep faith in Waheguru,” he said.

His remarks come as members of the CJP continue their sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding action over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and raising concerns about transparency and accountability. The protest has drawn support from several activists and political leaders in recent days.

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Dosanjh's comments also stand in contrast to his earlier public interventions on social issues, particularly during the 2020 farmers' protest, when he had openly expressed solidarity with protesting farmers. This time, however, the singer has made it clear that he does not want to be associated with the current agitation.

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“Keep me away from all this. I’m an artist,” he reiterated during the live session.