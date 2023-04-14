IMD issues heatwave alert for Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar

Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar may face heatwave conditions over the next three to four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the weather department, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal until April 17, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha until April 15 and Bihar from April 15 to April 17.

The maximum temperatures, at present, in central and north peninsular India, is hovering between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/pFSS2JWidk — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 13, 2023

Odisha on Thursday recorded the day temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest this month, as parts of the country struggle under heatwave conditions. “Baripada recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature recorded in Odisha this month," said Umashankar Das, senior scientist at IMD, as reported by the news agency ANI.

Predicting that the said weather conditions may continue over the next 3 days, a heatwave warning has been issued in Odisha for April 14 and 15. Therefore, weather officials have advised citizens to take precautionary measures.

According to the news agency PTI reports, a weather official stated that heatwave-like conditions are prevailing in major parts of Jharkhand, with the mercury crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Jamshedpur and Daltonganj sizzled at 41.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state on April 13, while Ranchi recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above normal.

Since no significant synoptic conditions are prevailing, the maximum temperature may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius from the existing temperature in the next 48 hours, he said.

Above normal maximum temperature is likely to be observed over most parts of the state till April 20, hovering between 37 and 43 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, heat wave conditions will persist during the weekend in West Bengal. The districts of Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum will experience hot and dry weather, and the temperature may increase by 2-4 degrees.

An official told PTI, "Due to the intense heat, a decision has been taken to reschedule the summer vacations in West Bengal. It will now start from May 2. The decision was taken on the insistence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

India experienced its hottest February in 2023 since record-keeping began in 1901. However, rainfall above-normal in March kept temperatures in check.

(With inputs from Agencies)