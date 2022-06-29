IMD issues red, orange alerts for rainfall in these states; details here 

Weather watchdog Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert for heavy rains in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. While the red alert has been issued in eastern UP for two days, the same warning has been issued for a day for Uttarakhand residents.

IMD stated in its red alert warning for Uttarakhand and eastern UP, “Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places.” It also warned against thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

It also issued a 3-day orange alert for Himachal Pradesh and a day long orange alert for Delhi and Haryana. The department said these places are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places and also warned about thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places.

Further, IMD also issued a 3-day orange alert for western UP from June 29 to July 2 and a 2-day alert for eastern Rajasthan from June 30 to July 1. Its alert for eastern Rajasthan read, “Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places.”

Meanwhile, large parts of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district have reported severe waterlogging due to incessant rains as the Met Department forecasted more downpour in the sub-Himalayan district. Rivers including Korola, Teesta, Diana, Jaldhaka and Mansai are in spate due to heavy rains.