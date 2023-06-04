IMD predicts light rainfall in THESE states in next 4-5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said light rainfall is expected over the western Himalayan region which would come as a relief from the summer heat during the next four to five days. The weather department further added that light rainfall activity is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR for the next two days due to a western disturbance.

"Light rainfall activity is expected over the western Himalayan region over the next 4-5 days due to a Western disturbance over Iran. Very light rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, and Delhi NCR in the next two days. After this temperature is expected to rise," said Dr Naresh Kumar, Senior scientist, IMD-Delhi.

Heatwaves in Bihar and West Bengal will continue to happen for the next three to four days due to which an oral alert has also been issued in the region. "Heatwave will prevail in Bihar and West Bengal for the next three to four days. Oral alerts are issued in reference to the prevailing heat wave," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain poured on parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas on Sunday morning, offering welcome relief from the hot weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning for light to moderate rain and gusty winds for most of Delhi and its surrounding areas on Sunday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)," IMD informed in a statement.

According to the weather department, moderate rain will fall in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Sunday. "Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," IMD said.

