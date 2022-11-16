IMD predicts low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal in 24 hours; issues heavy rain alert for these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, widespread to heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Thursday. And, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from 20th November 2022.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next four days starting from November 16. The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai.

There is even a forecast for heavy rain on November 20 in various areas of Tamil Nadu including Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu.

Besides this, isolated rainfall with thunderstorms is expected over Kerala on November 17. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on 17th and over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 18th; Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka coast on 19th and 20th; along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on 19th, 20th and 21st November.

Due to a western disturbance in the higher latitudes, isolated to moderate rainfall or snowfall is expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on November 18 and November 19, the weather agency said.



