IMD says rainfall, thunderstorms to continue over Northwest India till May 31; check forecast in other states here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that several parts of India, including the NorthWest region, is expected to witness rainfall in the next few days. As per the weather department, rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue over Northwest India till May 31 with peak activity on May 29 and 30.

"Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & occasional gusty winds/squall very likely over Northwest India during 28th-31st May with peak activity on 29th & 30th May and reduction thereafter," IMD said in a press note.

Hailstorms are likely to take place at isolated places over northwest Rajasthan during May 28-30; Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh on May 29 & 30 and Uttarakhand on May 29.

"Thundersquall/Gusty Wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh on 28th & 29th; Rajasthan during 28th-30th May and Haryana, Delhi & Uttarakhand on 29th May," IMD said in a statement.

Thunderstorms with gusty wind, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, were recorded at a few places in east Rajasthan and isolated places in the state's western parts in the last 24 hours, PTI quoted a Met department spokesperson as saying.

The weather office has forecast intense thunderstorms with wind reaching speeds of 50-60 kilometres per hour and issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday and Monday for Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions.

When it comes to South India, IMD predicted that Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep and scattered rainfall over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during the next 5 days.

"Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on 27th, 31st May & 01st June, Kerala on 28th, 29th, 31st May & 01st June and over South Interior Karnataka during 31st May & 01st June," IMD said.

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days and reduction thereafter, IMD said.

