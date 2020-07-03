'Immeasurable loss': Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kohli, Riteish Deshmukh mourn Saroj Khan's death

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away following a cardiac attack in Mumbai on Friday morning. Khan, who was fondly known as "Masterji" in the Hindi film industry, had worked in over 2,000 songs. She had won National Film Awards for Best Choreography three times for "Dola Re Dola" from film Devdas (2003), "Yeh Ishq Haaye" from film Jab We Met (2008), and for Tamil period drama film Sringaram. Her last work was "Tabaah Ho Gaye" in 2019 release Kalank, featuring Madhuri Dixit.

Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Farah Khan took to social media to mourn the death of the veteran choreographer.

Akshay Kumar: Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer Saroj Khan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace.

Nimrat Kaur: Saroj ji's name introduced the word 'choreographer' to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There'll never be another.

John Abraham: Heart broken...Rest In Peace #SarojKhan

Kunal Kohli: Hindi cinema has lost its adaa #Saroj Khan.

Riteish Deshmukh: Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry and film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist.

Kajal Aggarwal: Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma'am you will be thoroughly missed.

Vishal Dadlani: One more legend lost. Goodbye #SarojKhan ji. The magic you created on screen, the stars your choreography brightened, they'll all carry your name forever.

Rakul Singh: 2020 please don't give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma'am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family.

Kunal Khemu: Another legend leaves us. I never had the pleasure of seeing the magician at work but her work mesmerised and made so many look so graceful on screen. #SarojKhan masterji you will be missed. Prayers and Strength to the family.

Neeraj Ghaywan: These two are already on to their new song up there!

Saroj Khan was admitted in a Bandra hospital for a fortnight after she complained of breathing problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues. She passed away at around 1.52 am on Friday. The last rites of Saroj Khan will be peformed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today.

