‘Immense pride for Indians’: Amit Shah as TIME Magazine lists Ahmedabad amid World’s Greatest Places

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to congratulate Indians after TIME Magazine named Ahmedabad as one of the World’s Greatest Places for 2022. He said it is a matter of immense pride for all Indians.

“Matter of immense pride for every Indian, especially the people of Gujarat that India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad has now been included in the list of "World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022" by Time Magazine. Congratulations to everyone!,” he said.

Matter of immense pride for every Indian, especially the people of Gujarat that India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad has now been included in the list of "World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022" by Time Magazine.



Congratulations to everyone!https://t.co/ZKpjCbg4YM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 14, 2022

TIME magazine said that as India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad is a mix of ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations. It called the city a “mecca for cultural tourism”.

Gandhi Ashram on the banks of Sabarmati River, Gujarat Science City, and Navratri festival found special mention in the magazine.

The magazine also mentioned hotels like the Hillock Ahmedabad that “offers old-world elegance with antique furniture and golden chandeliers” and the ITC Narmada with “patterns and woodwork inspired by Gujarat’s legendary stepwells”.

TIME’s list of World’s Greatest Places also mentions Kerala, which it called “one of India’s most beautiful states”. It added that with its temples, palaces, backwaters and beaches, Kerala is known as “‘God’s own country’ for good reason”.

Amal Tamara, an ayurvedic retreat in the backwaters of Alleppey, Karavan Meadows, the state’s first caravan park also found special mention in TIME.

Also read: That's not cricket! Cops break up Gujarat's fake Indian Premier League