Immunity against coronavirus lasts up to 7 months, claims Indian-origin researcher

An Indian-origin researcher in the US has claimed that immunity against coronavirus might persist for up to seven months after being infected with the virus.

Deepta Bhattacharya, associate professor at the University of Arizona said, "We clearly see high-quality antibodies still being produced five to seven months after SARS-CoV-2 infection".

"When a virus first infects cells, the immune system deploys short-lived plasma cells that produce antibodies to immediately fight the virus", Bhattacharya and Professor Janko Nikolich-Zugich from Arizona explained.

The researchers added that the antibodies appear in blood tests within 14 days of infection.

The second stage of the immune response is the creation of long-lived plasma cells, which produce high-quality antibodies that provide lasting immunity.

Bhattacharya and Nikolich-Zugich tracked antibody levels over several months in people who tested positive for coronavirus.

They found SARS-CoV-2 antibodies are present in blood tests at viable levels for at least five to seven months.

"The latest time-points we tracked in infected individuals were past seven months, so that is the longest period of time we can confirm immunity lasts," Bhattacharya said.

The researchers studied the production of antibodies from a sample of nearly 6,000 people infected with the novel coronavirus.

(With PTI inputs)

