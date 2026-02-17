'Imran Khan deserves to be treated with dignity': Kapil Dev, Clive Lloyd among 14 ex-captains write to Pakistan

Fourteen former international cricket captains, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have written to the Pakistan government seeking proper medical care and fair treatment for former Pakistan captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Khan, 73, is currently lodged at Adiala Jail. There have been reports that the 1992 World Cup-winning skipper has lost approximately 85 per cent of vision in his right eye due to medical neglect while in custody.

Advertisement

In a letter titled "Appeal by former International Cricket Captains”, the group expressed “deep concern” about his health and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years.

“We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket,” the letter said.

“Recent reports concerning his health — particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody — and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern.

“As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”

Advertisement

Apart from Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, the letter has been signed by Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh and John Wright.

In 2023, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case.

In the letter, the former captains asked the Pakistan government to ensure proper medical care, transparent legal procedures and dignified treatment for Khan.

“We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives: Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues.

They also asked that he be kept in humane and dignified conditions as per international standards, including regular meetings with close family members, and be given fair and transparent access to legal processes without delay.

Advertisement

The captains said cricket has often acted as a bridge between nations and that while rivalries end on the field, mutual respect remains.

They noted that Imran Khan represented that spirit throughout his career.

The letter further urged the authorities to uphold the principles of decency and justice, stating that the appeal was made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings.

The former captains also spoke about Khan’s contribution to cricket and his public life. They said his achievements in the game are widely respected and recalled how he led Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup title with leadership and resilience that inspired generations.

Many of the signatories said they had either competed against him, shared the field with him, or admired him while growing up. They described him as one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has seen, respected by players and fans alike.

They also referred to his political journey, noting that he later served as Pakistan’s Prime Minister during a difficult period and was democratically elected to the country’s highest office.

(With inputs from PTI)