In a first, 'Startup India' tableau to be showcased during Republic Day Parade

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry will showcase a tableau on Startup India for the first time this Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. The tableau on the theme 'Startups: Reach for the Sky' will showcase stages of the lifecycle of a startup and the all-round support provided by the government. The tableau will depict how ideas come to life and how the innovations that emerge positively affect the lives of the citizens.

As per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the front of the tableau depicts a creative mind, full of ideas to solve real-world problems. The Startup India Tree, in the middle, represents the different kinds of support given to startups. The staircase denotes the stages of growth - proving a concept, creating a prototype, preparing a business plan, building a team, launching into markets and eventually scaling up. The wheel at the rear depicts sectors of the economy where Indian entities have driven economic growth and created employment opportunities on a large scale.

The map of India on the tableau represents the spread of the startup movement, steadily reaching the semi-urban and rural areas, while the wheel and the map together depict the width and the depth of the Startup India movement in India.

The Startup India Action Plan, which launched on January 16, 2016, aims to stir entrepreneurial spirit in India. Under PM Modi's Startup India Scheme, eligible companies can get recognised as startups by DPIIT to access a host of tax benefits, easier compliance, IPR fast-tracking and other benefits.

More than 26,000 startups from 551 districts of 28 states and 7 Union Territories have been recognised under the initiative. Working across IT, education, healthcare, agriculture, energy, finance, space, defence and other sectors of the economy, Indian startups have attracted substantial global investments and created more than 2,91,000 jobs, says the department.

