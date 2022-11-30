‘In countries that are losing their ability to speak, one must speak up’: Nadav Lapid on his ‘The Kashmir Files’ remarks

Nadav Lapid, Israeli filmmaker who is caught in the eye of ‘The Kashmir Files’ storm, said in an interview that in countries that are losing their ability to speak, one must speak up. Lapid had criticised the movie at the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, which led to severe backlash for the Israeli filmmaker.

In an interview to Israeli news outlet Ynet, Lapid said that someone needs to speak the truth. “In countries that are increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind or speak the truth, someone needs to speak up. When I saw this movie, I couldn’t help but imagine its Israeli equivalent, which doesn’t exist but could definitely exist. So I felt I had to, because I come from a place that is itself not reformed, and is itself on the way to these places,” he said.

Lapid added that people came up to him to thank him for what he said, without identifying them.

Speaking about what was going on in his mind before he made the statement, Lapid said that he was aware that his statements would create a controversy. He said he was aware that the event was ‘terribly connected to the country’ and everyone there praises the government.

“It is not an easy position, because you are a guest, I am the president of the jury here, you are treated very nicely. And then you come and attack the festival. There was apprehension, and there was discomfort,” he said, adding that he spent the day in apprehension. “Let’s put it this way: I’m happy to be on my way to the airport now,” he said.

Nadav Lapid said that The Kashmir Files adheres to the government’s line on Kashmir and justifies its policy. He said it had ‘fascist features’.

Lapid faced severe backlash from the makers and fans of the film, as well as from Israeli dignitaries who said that he repaid the Indian hospitality in the worst way possible. Members of the jury distanced themselves from the Israeli filmmaker and his comments.

Also read: All about Nadav Lapid, the Israeli filmmaker who called 'The Kashmir Files' 'vulgar'

Also read: 'Made a big mistake': Israel Consul General rebukes Nadav Lapid for 'The Kashmir Files' comment