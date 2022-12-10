Ind vs Ban 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan 'roars' after hitting 200, shatters Gayle's world record

Left-handed batter Ishan Kishan took just 126 balls to smash his way to a double century in the third ODI match between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka. Bangladesh had won toss and opted to bowl first.

His blazing knock was punctuated with 24 fours and ten sixes. The left-hander finally fell for 210 off 131 balls, finishing with the third highest individual score for India in this format. He was ably supported by Virat Kohli who scored his 72nd ODI hundred and was batting at an unbeaten 113 during the 41st over.

Kishan becomes the seventh international cricketer and fourth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat of scoring a double century in ODIs. Incidentally, this is the fastest double century in an ODI by any batsman. He surpassed the previous record held by West Indies' Chris Gayle.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman joined other Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to reach the 200-milestone in men’s ODIs. He also became the first Indian batter to score an ODI double century outside India.

The young opening batter's performance in the last ODI of the series has overjoyed cricket fans who took to Twitter appreciating his innings that brought Team Blue to a commanding position.

So far, India has scored 344 runs in 41 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Indian team made a couple of changes that included Rohit Sharma being replaced by Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Deepak Chahar. Both Rohit and Chahar have been ruled out due to injuries.

Rohit, who injured his thumb during the second ODI in Dhaka on December 7, is expected to return for the second Test (December 22-26). KL Rahul will lead the team in the first Test (starting from December 14 to18).

The two-match Test series will be hosted at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhary Stadium of Chattogram.

India playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk/captain), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh playing 11

Anamul Haque, Litton Das (captain), Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

