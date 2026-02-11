IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Colombo flight fares hit over ₹1 lakh from THESE cities. Details here

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: After weeks of tension and prolonged suspense, the India vs Pakistan match is finally happening in Sri Lanka's Colombo on February 15 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to take place at 7 pm (local time) in Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Flight fares from major Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru — witnessed a sharp surge soon after it was confirmed that the match would take place.

Due to the excitement among cricket enthusiasts, flight fares to Colombo have reached as high as ₹1.39 lakh. The unprecedented last-minute rush can be explained by a lot of back and forth between both teams and their respective boards.

Delhi-Colombo flight fare on February 15

A one-way flight ticket from Delhi to Colombo sold for as high as ₹1.10 lakh in the economy class and ₹2.25 lakh for the business class in Air India.

In the case of Sri Lankan Airlines, the same airfare went up to ₹1.39 lakh in the economy class and stood at ₹2.05 lakh in business class.

This is much higher than the regular airfare from Delhi to Colombo. A one-way, direct flight fare stands anywhere between ₹11,600 and ₹15,500, whereas round-trip tickets cost anywhere between ₹21,000 and ₹25,000.

Mumbai-Colombo flight fare on February 15

At the time of writing this story, a Mumbai-Colombo one-way ticket costs ₹84,939 in Air India's economy class. The lowest fare for the same route being offered stands at ₹28,035, which is filling fast.

In case of Sri Lankan Airlines, fare for a one-way Mumbai to Colombo ticket stands at ₹63,340 for economy class and ₹1.34 lakh for the business class.

This is much higher than what the Mumbai to Colombo one-way flight normally costs.

One-way, direct flights from Mumbai to Colombo generally cost anywhere between ₹8,200 to ₹11,500 and budget options are available at around ₹9,000-₹10,000. Round-trip fares usually start from around ₹19,800-₹22,000.

Bengaluru-Colombo flight fare on February 15

Even though there is a hike in Bengaluru to Colombo flight fares due to the rush triggered by the India vs Pakistan match, the impact is blunted due to the short distance.

A one-way, direct flight by Air India costs ₹86,797 on the day of the match. The lowest cost of the Bengaluru-Colombo flight stands at ₹33,877, as per the airline's website.

One-way Bengaluru to Colombo air tickets costs between ₹7,500 and ₹15,000 for the economy class and a round trip typically costs anywhere between ₹18,000 to ₹25,000.