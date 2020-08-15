Independence Day 2020: Taffic advisory on routes to avoid in Delhi

As India celebrates 74th Independence Day today, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Traffic around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the nation, will be closed for general public from 4 am till 10 am. Only vehicles with parking labels will be allowed. "Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover will also remain closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am tomorrow," says the advisory.

Vehicles without parking labels for the Independence Day function have been advised to avoid the C-Hexagon at the India Gate, Copernics Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and the Ring Road between Nizammuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge.

Commuters, travelling from the north of the city to the south, will have to take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg to Safdarjung Road, Connaught Place to Minto Road and Nizamuddin bridge to cross Yamuna-Pushta Road to GT Road, it said. Commuters in the east-west corridor will have to take alternative routes from DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg-DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Barfkhana, the traffic advisory stated.

Goods vehicles will not be allowed to ply between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge from midnight to 11 am on August 15. Inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from midnight to 11 am August 15.

City buses will not ply on Ring Road from midnight to 11 am between ISBT to NH-24/NH T-point on Ring Road and will have to take alternate routes available, the advisory said.

The government is organising the 74th Independence Day to be held on August 15 at Red Fort, and is pulling out all stops to ensure that adequate social distancing and hygiene is maintained in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. The Defence Ministry is trying to strike a balance between the sanctity of the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort while taking into account the necessary safeguards related to the coronavirus scenario.

In order to ensure seamless movement with least chances of any crowding at the venue, seating paddocks and walkways are laid with wooden flooring and carpeting.

The ministry has put up additional door frame metal detectors, with sufficiently spaced markings to avoid lineups. This is to ensure smooth passage for all the invitees. Majority of parking areas have been brick-lined and paved to ensure seamless entry and exit of vehicles.

