India abstains from voting in UNGA draft resolution on ‘illegal’ annexation of Ukrainian regions

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution that condemned Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums” and annexation of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine.

The 193-member General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn “illegal so-called referendums in regions within the internationally recognised borders of Ukraine and the attempted illegal annexation of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, following the organisation of the above-mentioned referendums”.

The resolution was adopted with 143 nations voting in favour, with Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Nicaragua voting against and 35 abstentions.