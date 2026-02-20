India AI Impact Summit: With no long queues, Swiggy delivers 2000+ orders in 2 days, turns summit into live food-tech demo

Swiggy transformed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 into a live test case for AI-powered convenience, delivering more than 2,000 orders in just two days through its on-ground Smart kiosks.

As global delegates gathered at Bharat Mandapam to discuss the future of artificial intelligence, Swiggy offered a practical preview of that future, powering what attendees described as the “next frontier of food tech” with AI-driven, zero-queue dining.

Advertisement

Instead of standing in long lines at food counters, attendees ordered from a curated list of top restaurants within Bharat Mandapam through the Swiggy app. Dedicated pick-up kiosks were set up in the exhibition halls' foyers, allowing users to collect their meals without disrupting networking sessions or keynote talks.

AI-driven logistics work the magic

Swiggy’s AI-driven logistics engine predicted preparation and delivery times, notifying users when their food was ready and waiting at the designated pick-up point. Attendees simply stepped out, collected their orders, and returned to the summit.

Over 100 Swiggy delivery partners operated across eight kiosks during the two-day event. The system handled peak demand during the lunch hour between 1 pm and 2 pm on Day 2.

Advertisement

Ordering trends reflected both scale and convenience. Coke emerged as the most ordered beverage, while Veg Snacker was the most popular dish. One attendee placed the largest single food order, 40 burgers, on Day 2.

In another high-value order, a user purchased 16 plates of Veg Fried Rice and 16 plates of Chicken Fried Rice, generating the highest single billing of Rs 12,000 at the summit.

Attendees praised the setup as an efficient way to eliminate queues and maximise time for discussions and networking. A LinkedIn post noted that the Swiggy kiosks helped users skip both payment and collection lines.