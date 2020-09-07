India's biggest COVID Care Centre to be shut from Sept 15

The COVID Care Centre at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, that was touted to be the biggest such facility for the treatment of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in the country, will be shut from September 15, as it is not getting patients.

In an order dated September 4, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body has said the decision to close the facility with a potential capacity of over 10,000 beds was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on the advise of the head of the Covid Care Task Force.

It has been decided to give the furniture brought for the said centre like- beds, mattress, pedestal fans, dustbins, water dispensers among others to government-run hostels and hospitals at free of cost.

The Social Welfare Department will get 2,500 furniture for its hostels, while the horticulture university hostel at Bagalkote, Minority Welfare Department hostel and the GKVK, Bengaluru will get 1,000 each.

The remaining furniture will be given to government hospitals and hostels based on request, it added.

Following the government's decision to allow home isolation of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID cases, there has been a drastic fall in people getting admitted to the centre, official sources said.

Earlier, the centre had its share of controversy too.

Following the widespread criticism and allegations of corruption against its decision to rent beds and furniture needed for the centre at a higher cost, the government had subsequently decided to purchase it.