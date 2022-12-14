India-China clash: US says it's monitoring the situation, urges both sides to discuss 'disputed boundaries'

India-China border news: The White House stated that the US encourages both sides to use bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries and continues to monitor the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. It further mentioned that the Biden administration is glad both sides have quickly disengaged from the clashes.

"We are glad both sides have quickly disengaged from clashes. We're closely monitoring the situation and encourage India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The Pentagon spokesperson said the recent standoff with the Indian Army in Tawang points to the trend by China "to assert itself and to be proactive in areas of US allies in the Indo-Pacific." He added the US has seen China continuing to amass forces and build military infrastructure in the area of the LAC.

Meanwhile, a Chinese surveillance ship Yuan Wang 5 has moved out of the area. Yuan Wang 5, a third-generation vessel of the Yuan Wang series known to be fitted with tracking and surveillance devices, entered the Indian Ocean Region last week ahead of a likely long-range ballistic missile test firing by India in the Bay of Bengal.

What happened between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA on December 9?

These developments follow reports of the clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) clashed in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector. Troops belonging to the Indian Army's Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Jat regiment, and Sikh Light Infantry were present at the location when the Chinese Army attempted to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control, top defence sources told India Today.

Chinese had barbed wire clubs, sticks, and other equipment for the clash. The Indian side was prepared since they knew the adversary's intentions. Chinese had around 300 troops who were pelting stones in a bid to attack Indian positions but were beaten badly and forced to retreat to their side of the LAC.

Sources added that the Chinese Army apparently came along with drones to shoot the entire clash. When the clash happened, one of the units was on its way out and being relieved by a new unit. The Chinese, however, chose to clash on a day when both units were present in the area.

Satellite images of the India-China conflict in Tawang

This is the first major border confrontation between the Indian and Chinese armed forces along the LAC after the Galwan valley incident of 2020, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian Army personnel. But are both these incidents similar? Satellite pictures captured by space firm Planet Labs PBC satellites passing over the LAC near the Yangtse area on December 9 and accessed exclusively by India Today show the buildup near the possible location of the clashes in which both sides sustained injuries.

As per these images, there are mountains that go as high as 17,000 ft in the vicinity towards the east. Many believe the PLA wants to capture this place as these points provide a place to monitor developments on the Tawang side of India. A wider road leading towards the LAC and ending with a post-like location near Thang La can be seen but no overwhelming presence of Chinese military vehicles and encampments was spotted like in Galwan.

Even as India has a permanent position near this location, new forward deployments can also be seen in this imagery.

Who said what about the recent clash between Indian, and Chinese soldiers in Tawang?

After the border clash between the Indian and Chinese armed forces, China said the Indian troops “illegally” crossed the border and “obstructed” Chinese troops. This came after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s comments on the clash. Wenbin said, “As far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall.” He added that both sides maintained unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Parliament that Indian Army troops stopped the Chinese Army from transgressing the LAC on December 9, while adding there were no fatalities among the Indian troops.

Singh said, “The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts.”

After the Defence Minister’s comments in Parliament, Shashi Tharoor said, “There is no doubt that China has its eyes on Tawang. We have to be very alert there. I think what our Army did yesterday had the support of the entire country.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters outside the Parliament building, “Not even one inch of India’s land has been captured. Indian soldiers showed immense bravery during the skirmish and within no time gave a befitting reply to Chinese troops.” He further said no one could capture an inch of land under the Modi government.

