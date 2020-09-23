India's coronavirus cases surge to 56 lakh, deaths jump to 90,020

India's coronavirus caseload sprinted past 56 lakh, just seven days after it crossed 50 lakh. According to Union Health Ministry data, India registered 83,347 new COVID-19 infections, whereas the death toll climbed to 1,085 in just one day. Overall, coronavirus cases have jumped to 56,46,01, including 45,87,614 recovered people and 90,020 deaths. India's active caseload is at 9,68,377.

India is behind the US, having the second-highest COVID-19 cases in the world. The US has recorded the world's most number of coronavirus infections as well as deaths. Today, the US' coronavirus-related fatalities crossed two lakh mark.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,62,79,462 samples have been tested up to September 22 with 9,53,683 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Here are the details of state-wise coronavirus cases:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -160

Andhra Pradesh- 71,465

Arunachal Pradesh -2,052

Assam- 29,857

Bihar-12,928

Chandigarh-2,622

Chhattisgarh-38,198

Dadra Nagar Haveli-198

Delhi-31,623

Goa-5,513

Gujarat- 16,370

Haryana- 19,888

Himachal Pradesh-4,124

Jammu and Kashmir-21,485

Jharkhand-13,280

Karnataka-93,172

Kerala- 40,453

Ladakh-1,028

Madhya Pradesh-22,646

Maharashtra-2,72,809

Manipur-2,333

Meghalaya-2,047

Mizoram-690

Nagaland-1,072

Odisha-34,377

Puducherry-4,757

Punjab-21,288

Rajasthan-18,614

Sikkim-556

Tamil Nadu-46,350

Telengana-29,873

Tripura-6,599

Uttar Pradesh-63,148

Uttarakhand-11,831

West Bengal-24,971

