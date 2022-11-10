India-England T20 World Cup 2022: Will rain impact Team India’s shot at final against Pakistan?

Australia’s Adelaide Oval is all set to be host to the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup between India and England on Thursday. The match will take place at 1:30 pm. As fans are bracing for a nail-biting match, they are also worried whether rain will play spoilsport or not.

According to the Australian government’s Bureau of Meteorology, there is a very slim chance of rain in Adelaide and maximum temperature is likely to stay at 24 degrees Celsius for the rest of the day. The Bureau of Meteorology website read, “Partly cloudy. Winds westerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southwesterly in the late afternoon.”

The Adelaide Oval pitch has shorter boundaries and is considered a batting-friendly field. On-field umpires for the match are Kumara Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel while Chris Gaffaney will be the third umpire. Rod Tucker will be the fourth umpire whereas David Moon will be the match-referee for the India vs England semi-final match.

India’s squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup comprises Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya (all-rounder), Axar Patel (all-rounder), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh.

England’s squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup includes Jos Butler (captain), Liam Livingstone (all-rounder), Ben Stokes (all-rounder), Sam Curran (all-rounder), Moeen Ali (all-rounder), Chris Woakes (all-rounder), Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Phil Salt, Alex Hales and Harry Brook.

Also read: India-England T20 World Cup: What Babar Azam said about potential Ind-Pak final

Also read: India vs England T20 semi-final match: When and where to watch, squads and more