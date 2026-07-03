An American woman living in India has sparked a debate on healthcare affordability after sharing a viral video comparing the cost of cancer medication in India and the United States. Using her aunt's treatment as an example, she argued that Americans are paying dramatically higher prices for medicines that are available at a fraction of the cost in India.

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In an Instagram video titled Indian vs American healthcare, Liz highlighted the price difference for Revlimid, a medicine used to treat certain types of blood cancer. Calling the disparity "shocking," she said the comparison reflects why India is widely known for its affordable generic medicines.

"India has some of the cheapest medicines in the world. My aunt has a type of blood cancer, and she takes this medicine called Revlimid," Liz said.

According to her, a single branded Revlimid pill costs around $900 (approximately ₹85,000) in the United States. In contrast, she said generic versions in India are available for between ₹35 and ₹300 per pill, or roughly 30 cents to $3.

Drawing a broader comparison between the two countries' healthcare systems, Liz said, "In the US, we are being robbed, whereas India provides affordable healthcare for its people."

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The video quickly gained traction on social media, attracting more than 772,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many users echoed her concerns about high drug prices in the US, while others praised India's pharmaceutical industry and availability of lower-cost generic medicines.

One commenter wrote, "Unfortunate but true. US regulators need to do better for people." Another pointed out that "Free cancer treatment is also available at government hospitals in India."

Others highlighted the appeal of India's lower medicine costs for overseas visitors. "Every time I go to India, I take the chance to buy some generic medicines, also cheaper than Europe," one user commented. Another suggested that Americans requiring long-term medication could save money even after travelling to India.

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The video has continued to circulate widely, fuelling discussions around drug pricing, access to affordable medicines, and the stark differences between the healthcare systems of India and the United States.