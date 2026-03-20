'India is the best country I've ever travelled to': Laura Loomer calls her experience 'incredible', shares her plans for the next trip

America's right-wing social media personality Laura Loomer has described India as “the best country I have ever travelled to” after a nine-day visit, saying her experience was “incredible” and that negative portrayals of the country in US media are “completely made up.”

In a post on X, Loomer wrote: “Honestly, as someone who has traveled a lot, India is the best country I have ever traveled to. It’s incredible. I will have been here for 9 days when I leave, and there is still so much to see and do.”

Advertisement

She said her experience in India had challenged her earlier perceptions. “My experience has been amazing and India is portrayed negatively in the media as a place Americans should avoid, but I realize a lot of that is completely made up.”

Honestly, as someone who has traveled a lot, India is the best country I have ever traveled to. It’s incredible. I will have been here for 9 days when I leave, and there is still so much to see and do. My experience has been amazing and India is portrayed negatively in the media… https://t.co/M5PcETapBt — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 20, 2026

Praising the country’s people and culture, she wrote, “The people, food, culture and hospitality culture are just incredible. I have felt safe and comfortable the entire time I have been here and India will truly be the next big super power.”

Advertisement

Calling Indians “the nicest people I have ever met,” Loomer added, “I am very grateful for my time in India. I have enjoyed it so much and I hope I can come back every year.”

She said she plans to explore more of the country on her next visit. “Next time I want to visit South India… there is still so much to see and do.”

Her comments come days after her appearance at the India Today Conclave, where she acknowledged that some of her past remarks had “hurt the sentiments of the Indian community” and said her views had changed after visiting the country.

Those earlier remarks, made in 2024, included comments such as warning that if Kamala Harris became US President, the White House would “smell like curry,” and stating that America was built by “white Europeans, not third-world invaders from India.” She had also criticised H1-B visas, alleging Indian tech workers were “replacing” Americans, and made remarks like “Average IQ in India is 76. ‘Best and brightest’!” In another post, she wrote, “Ok I’m willing to admit when I’m wrong. India does have running water. It just runs out of people’s asses.”

Advertisement

Some of these posts were referenced during her Conclave interaction, where she apologised for comments that caused offence while maintaining her stance on US immigration policy.

During her India visit, Loomer also travelled to an elephant sanctuary and Dharamshala, where she met the Dalai Lama, describing her experience as safe and welcoming.