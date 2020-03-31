India records biggest single-day spike as cases cross 1,300; 32 dead

India recorded highest single-day spike of 227 positive coronavirus cases and five deaths on March 30, the Ministry of Health data said. With this, India's total coronavirus cases have surged to 1,353. Out of the total cases, 1,251 are active cases and 102 have been cured. Each day the country is witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases but yesterday's rise was biggest:

Coronavirus cases in past one week

March 24 37

March 25 121

March 26 70

March 27 160

March 28 100

March 29 37

March 30 227

The number of deaths due to coronavirus has jumped 32 in the country. Of these, six were reported of those who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in early March. Two died at Gandhi Hospital; one at Apollo Hospital; one at Global Hospital; one at Nizamabad; and one at Gadwal district.

Maharashtra with eight deaths and Gujarat with six casualties have registered the highest number of fatalities as on March 31, 7 AM. Kerala tops the cart with 202 cases, while Maharashtra follows with 198 COVID-19 cases. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka are close to 100-mark with 82, 87 and 83 positive cases, respectively. Gujarat (69), Rajasthan (59), Tamil Nadu (67) and Telangana (71) have also seen rise in cases.

The Union Health Ministry has said the COVID-19 was still in the local transmission stage in India and that it took 12 days for cases to rise from 100 to 1,000-a rate slower than some developed countries.

