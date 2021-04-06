India reports slight decline in new COVID-19 infections; total caseload jumps to 1.26 crore

India on Tuesday reported a slight decline in new cases as per the union health ministry data. On Tuesday, India registered 96,982 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 446 deaths in the span of 24 hours. While a day earlier (April 5), India's daily caseload was at 1,03,558. Overall, India has registered a total of 1,26,86,049 cases of coronavirus until April 6.

Active cases have increased to 7,88,223, which comprise 6.21 per cent of the total infections. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

Recovery rate has declined to 92.48 per cent with 1,17,32,279 people getting cured of the COVID-19 infection. While the death toll increased to 1,65,547 or 1.30 per cent of the total cases.

As per the health ministry data, states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have reported more than 80 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The Centre has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab to examine the testing and vaccination process.

Meanwhile, several states and UTs have also ramped up the vaccination process in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. So far, more than eight crore people in the country have taken anti-coronavirus vaccine dose, the health ministry informed. According to the health ministry, eight states account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses, including the worst-affected states--Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttra Pradesh. Apart from these states, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Kerala are also on the list.

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to interact with chief ministers on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. Last month, on March 17, the prime minister met all the CMs virtually and expressed concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases.

