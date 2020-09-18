India sees 96,424 new COVID-19 cases, 1,174 deaths in 24 hours

India on Friday reported 96,424 new coronavirus cases. With this, India's caseload has jumped to 52,14,678, said the Union Health Ministry. India is the second country in the world, after the United States, to record more than 50 lakh cases. Additionally, India accounts for over 16 per cent of global coronavirus cases.

There are 10,17,754 active cases of COVID-19 in India which comprise 19.52 per cent of the total caseload while 41,12,552 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 84,372 after 1,174 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.62 per cent.

India's COVID-19 cases had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in fatalities after the US and Brazil.

US coronavirus caseload stands at 6.7 million until today. However, the country has registered a total of 202,213 deaths due to coronavirus. Whereas, Brazil's COVID-19 related death count stands at 135,031

India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6.15 crore samples have been tested up to September 17 with 10,06,615 samples being tested on Thursday.

Five states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu - account for 60 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Here are the details of state-wise coronavirus cases: