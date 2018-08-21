India Today group donates generously to the Kerala flood victims

In the face of a massive national calamity, India Today Group reaches out to Kerala victims as they are reeling from the devastating impact of the century's worst deluge.

With over 300 people dead, and 10 lakh people displaced & homeless, India Today Group has resolved to stand by the state & extend its heartfelt support. The Care Today fund, an India Today Group initiative, is devoted to the cause & has donated Rs 10 lakhs to #KeralaSOS relief fund.

At the same time, India Today group urges the citizens of the country to open their hearts and make a donation through the Care Today foundation. You can help re-build the lives of the affected. Donate Now by Cheque or DD in the name of Care Today A/C Kerala SOS and send it to Care Today, India Today Mediaplex, FC-8, Sector 16-A, Noida- 201301.

All donations to this fund above Rs 10,000 will be acknowledged in India Today magazine and on all the group TV channels. Donations will be eligible for income tax deductions as per the provisions of 80G of the India Income Tax Act.