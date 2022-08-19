India Today Group forays into original content space; launches new digital vertical 'India Today Originals'

India Today Group, India's most credible media house announces its newest venture- 'India Today Originals', a content hub producing original series and features in the non-fiction space for streaming & audio platforms.

The vertical launches off with the trailer release of its first production Indian Predator- Diary of a Serial Killer to stream on Netflix on September 7th.

This year India Today Originals will see two True Crime- documentary series , Indian Predator- Diary of a serial Killer streaming on Netflix and Dancing on the Grave on Amazon Prime Video, India's two most prominent streaming platforms.

With the group's incredible content pool sourced through decades of reporting experience, India today already stands at an advantageous position to dive into original content space. Therefore, this vertical is the next organic step in the growth and expansion of the Media Group which is valued and renowned for its story telling expertise across all formats – print, broadcast, radio and digital.

As consumption habits of Indian viewers rapidly move to digital content and the streaming universe expands with new national and international platforms, the group's foray into video and audio production for digital platforms highlights how it is not just cognizant of the evolving media and entertainment landscape globally but also exploring avenues to share its vast and rich legacy in reporting stories across India.

The global pandemic accelerated a paradigm shift in viewership habits expanding a new dimension of TV viewing space, known as OTT platforms. With the reach and popularity these streaming platforms have achieved with in a short span, the need of strong authentic Indian content has also increased.

To bridge this gap, the group's think tank came up with the concept of launching an original content vertical serving some of the most intriguing and stimulating stories. The vertical is backed up with most expansive content pool generated by a battery of experienced correspondents, content writers & directors hand-picked by the India Today Group.

Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, says, "When I watch good documentary content on streaming platforms, it is clear to me that this was a very logical step for us. We tell the best stories of India day in day out at breaking news speed, so why not produce the best stories in a more expansive format with more details for streaming as well? The advantages of having India Today Originals as a production partner is you get a unique combination- story tellers from the ground who have seen the story unfold first hand coupled with those who know how to tell a long form story in a grand and dramatic format."

Chandni Ahlawat Dabas, Business Head Originals & Special Projects, will lead the vertical, harnessing her varied experience of over 2 decades in ad filmmaking, documentary production, feature film production, fiction TV and news TV to make business and creative decisions for elevated & original content for the new SBU. 'The launch of India Today Originals is a matter of personal & professional pride for me. We have quietly been setting up the SBU for the last two years and look forward to giving viewers the best glocal content in the documentary space this year. This is an exciting start and the next year will be focussed on expansion.'

India Today Originals has already begun its adventures in streaming- researching, developing and producing shows. You can look forward to more exciting news announcements with regards to India Today Originals.