India Today League Valorant Cup registrations open till Sept 10; teams to compete for Rs 2 lakh prize pool

The registration for India Today League Valorant Cup is open and the deadline for registration, i.e., September 10 is getting closer and closer. Those interested should log on to the tournament's official page and register. The India Today League Valorant Cup will be conducted from September 12 to September 27. The tournament is expected to feature 256 teams fiercely contesting for a prize pool worth Rs 2 lakh.

For those hearing about India Today League Valorant Cup for the first time, here are are few things you should know:

Valorant, released earlier this year by Riot Games, is a team-based tactical shooter game in which two teams consisting of five players each go against each other in a 'capture the base' type of match. The game is known for its character designs which are based on several countries and cultures from all over the world.

In India Today League Valorant Cup, players can participate by forming a team of five or fewer players. Using precise kills and spike actions a team can move higher up the ladder in matches spread across 13 days at the India Today League Valorant Cup.

India Today League Valorant Cup Prizes Pool

India Today League Valorant Cup boasts of a prize pool worth Rs 2 lakh. The winners of the tournament will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Those who finish in second and third places will get Rs 40,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. The team that comes fourth will get Rs 15,000. Teams who stand first in group stage matches will get a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each.

India Today League Valorant Cup Format

The tournament will be played in four stages - Preliminary Group Stage, Group Round Top 8, Semi-finals and Finals. The Preliminary Group Round will be further divided into five sub rounds. In this stage, 256 teams will battle it out and only eight will qualify for the next stage. The elimination process will be as follows:

Preliminary Group Round

Round 1 - 256 teams fight for 128 spots

Round 2 - 128 teams fight for 64 spots

Round 3 - 64 teams fight for 32 spots

Round 4 - 32 teams fight for 16 spots

Round 5 - 16 teams fight for 8 spots

Group Round Top 8

In this stage, the remaining 8 teams will be divided into two groups of 4 teams each. The winners and runners-up from each group will get to play in the semi-finals.

Group A - Team A, B, C, D

Group B - Team E, F, G, H

Semi-finals

SF 1: Winners of Group A vs Runners of Group B

SF 2: Winners of Group B vs Runners up for Group A

Final - Winners of SF 1 vs Runners Up for SF 2