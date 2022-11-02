India vs Bangladesh match: Will heavy rain dent India’s T20 World Cup semi final hopes?

India is set to sweat it out against Bangladesh in a bid to enter the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup Super 12 Match in Australia’s Adelaide Oval. While both countries are gearing up for a nail-biting match, there are high chances of rain in Adelaide. The South Australian city has a 61 per cent probability of precipitation, according to accuweather.com.

The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia also issued a forecast stating there is a 60 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday. The forecast read, “Cloudy. Showers with a 60 per cent chance, most likely in the evening. Winds from the southwest at 20 to 30 km/h.”

Weather became the focus as three matches were impacted due to the downpour in Melbourne, including three being called off without a single over being played. If rain does not play spoilsport, the match is slated to take place at 1:30 pm IST today.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan said, “India are the favourites. They’ve come here to win the World Cup. We’re not favourite and we didn’t come here to win the World Cup. You can understand the situation. We know it very well, if we win against India, it’ll be called an upset. We’ll try to play our best cricket and try to make an upset.”

Playing 11 in the match from India, Bangladesh

India

Rohit Sharma (captain)

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya.

Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper)

Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Yuzvendra Chahal

R Ashwin

Axar Patel

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohammed Shami

Arshdeep Singh

Harshal Patel

Deepak Hooda

Bangladesh

Shakib al Hasan (captain)

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Soumya Sarkar

Afif Hossain

Mosaddek Hossain

Mehidy Hasan Miraj

Shoriful Islam

Ebadot Hossain

Nurul Hasan

Litton Das

Taskin Ahmed

Hasan Mahmud

Yasir Ali

Nasum Hossain

Mustafizur Rahman

