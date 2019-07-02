India vs Bangladesh: 'Super Dadi' brings a smile to everyone's face

The ICC Cricket World Cup is not just about cricket. For the millions of fans, cricket has become a prime driver of entertainment and age really doesn't matter when it comes to supporting their team.

Indian cricket team's performance in the ongoing match against Bangladesh in Edgbaston in Birmingham has brought a smile to face of its fans. But what grabbed the limelight was a super dadi in the stands who caught everyone's eyes when cameraman focused on her multiple times.

Internet is going crazy over the dadi. People took to social media to circulate her images and videos from the match.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on seeing her supporting her country:

When you tell about your secret crushto your dadi and ask her to keep it to herself Dadi be like aise kaise?? #CWC19 #INDvsBAN #INDvBAN #ImranKhan #pak #BANvsIND pic.twitter.com/Jnedx7VbQ1 - jatt da swag (@teribhenmerifan) July 2, 2019

This dadi ji is the best part of the game today #cwc19 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/YY7QbuWiJj - De-vangad (@DH2078) July 2, 2019

India who is facing Bangladesh today needs one win in the next two matches to seal a spot in the semi-final round. Bangladesh, on the other hand needs a couple of wins for a spot in the last four.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first at Edgbaston cricket ground and posted a defendable total of 314 for the loss of nine wickets. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a good start with Sharma hitting his fourth World Cup 2019 hundred equalling former Sri Lankan batsman and wicket keeper Kumar Sangakkara's record for the most hundreds in a single edition of the World Cup.

