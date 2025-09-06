India vs China: Viral post by CA sparks debate on missed opportunities and stalled execution

In a sharp social media commentary, chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik has ignited debate on India’s economic trajectory by contrasting it with China’s meteoric rise. In a detailed post on X, he argued that decades of stalled execution, chronic delays, and short-term politics have left India far behind its neighbour.

“Almost equal once, now miles apart”

Kaushik noted that in the 1980s, India and China were nearly on par. Today, China’s economy is nearly five times bigger. “India vs China — the uncomfortable truth no one likes to admit,” he wrote. “How did we fall so far behind? And can we ever catch up?”

Infrastructure gap: A tale of two train journeys

To illustrate the contrast, Kaushik pointed to transport infrastructure. “In Shanghai, you can take a train that covers 1,200 km in four hours. In India, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train was approved 10 years ago and is still stuck. It’s not just about trains. It’s about speed — in building, deciding, and executing.”

The numbers that sting

The economic gap, he highlighted, is stark:

China’s GDP: $17 trillion (₹1,417 lakh crore)

India’s GDP: $3.5 trillion (₹292 lakh crore)

Average Chinese income: ₹10.6 lakh per year

Average Indian income: ₹2.02 lakh per year

“In 1980, these numbers were almost the same. Something happened after that…” Kaushik observed.

China’s 'switch on' moment

He credited China’s turnaround to Deng Xiaoping’s reforms. “They decided: ‘We’ll become the world’s factory.’ Land was cleared in weeks, SEZs like Shenzhen came up, and by 2009, China became the world’s largest exporter. India, meanwhile, was buried under License Raj.”

Why India struggles with execution

Kaushik blamed India’s chronic project delays on land disputes and political roadblocks. “78% of road projects, 75% of rail projects, 22% of power projects are stuck in disputes. Tata Nano collapsed in West Bengal due to politics. Samsung’s Tamil Nadu plant faced union issues. In China? An iPhone factory was approved in three weeks.”

The democracy dilemma

He also pointed to governance challenges. “India’s elections often reward short-term freebies over long-term planning. 46% of MPs face serious criminal cases. The rich find tax loopholes, the poor get schemes, and the middle class pays for both. China’s dictatorship ensures brutal efficiency — no protests, no delays, but also, no dissent.”

Can India still catch up?

Despite the grim comparisons, Kaushik struck a cautiously optimistic note. “Yes, but it needs decades of discipline, not five-year election cycles. We must expand hubs beyond four–five cities, raise manufacturing from 14% to 25%+ of GDP, turn our English-speaking edge into an export powerhouse, and invest in skills, not just degrees.”

He concluded with a call for execution over excuses: “Democracy is not our enemy. Poor execution is. China’s growth came from planning + ruthless execution. India can get there — if we start now and think long-term.”