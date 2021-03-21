India vs England: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise; posts selfie in 'the Axar shades'

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday tweeted a selfie of him wearing a pair of sunglasses that he termed as "Axar" shades. Mahindra thus fulfilled a promise he had made to his Twitter followers.

Mahindra had promised that he will post a picture of him wearing the "Axar" shades if India wins the T20 series against England. On Saturday, India won the last match of the series by 36 runs, thus securing the T20 series 3-2.

Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "OK, have to fulfil a commitment, Here's promised selfie with my "Axar" shades…" Mahindra added his new good charm (the sunglasses) has proven its worth. Along with the selfie were screenshots of tweets that told the entire story of the "Axar" shades.

OK, have to fulfill a commitment. Here's the promised selfie with my "Axar" shades...My new good luck charm that's proven its worth... pic.twitter.com/VdLSMCNkrs - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2021

The saga of the "Axar" shades began when on March 6 Mahindra had posted a picture of Indian all-rounder Axar Patel on the cricket field. In the photo, the cricketer was brandishing a pair of sunglasses that seemed to have caught the interest of the Mahindra group chairman. Mahindra said he needed those sunglasses to commemorate the team India's victory in the recently concluded test series against England. He enquired about which brand the sunglasses were and where to get them.

Ok. Done & dusted. Series win in the pocket. Now I need to get these sunglasses to commemorate the victory. Which brand are they and where can I get them? pic.twitter.com/zp4bbyzPl8 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2021

Later, Mahindra posted a picture of the sunglasses. He wrote, "I said I was going to get myself a pair of 'Axar's shades' to commemorate the series win. Bought a pair (thanks Sporting Tool Relish!) & all set to watch the match tonight. I know, I know; no shades needed to watch TV & wife thinks I'm crazy but maybe it'll be a good luck charm!".

I said I was going to get myself a pair of 'Axar's shades' to commemorate the series win. Bought a pair (thanks Sporting Tool Relish!) & all set to watch the match tonight. I know, I know; no shades needed to watch TV & wife thinks I'm crazy but maybe it'll be a good luck charm! pic.twitter.com/SKkE9z3D4N - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 14, 2021

Mahindra's followers then started demanding a photo of him wearing the "Axar" shades. To these demands, Mahindra replied, "Agar jeetenge to post karunga".

Agar jeetenge to post karenge https://t.co/nPjCwVZJeV - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 14, 2021

Mahindra later clarified that he meant that he'll post the picture if India wins the T20 series against England. He wrote, "Let these shades prove they're not just a 'one-match wonder' & will be lucky for the whole series…".

India on Saturday beat England by 36 runs in the last match of the T20 series. In the first innings, India had set a mammoth target of 225 runs. England could only manage to score 188 runs in 20 overs. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was given the 'Man of the Match' award.

